Iran summons Dutch envoy to protest assassination attempts claim

Middle East News
25-04-2025 | 08:10
High views
Iran summons Dutch envoy to protest assassination attempts claim
Iran summons Dutch envoy to protest assassination attempts claim

The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Dutch ambassador to Tehran on Friday, the official IRNA news agency reported, a day after the Netherlands called in Iran's envoy over suspicions that Iran was behind two assassination attempts.

An Iranian foreign ministry official described the Dutch accusation as "laughable" and based on "suspicions or assumptions", according to IRNA.

"It is regrettable that the Dutch diplomatic apparatus acts so easily on speculations injected by its security bodies and the Zionist regime (Israel), and even summons the Iranian ambassador over such an absurd fabrication," the official, Alireza Yousefi, was quoted as saying.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Dutch Envoy

Assassination

Claims

