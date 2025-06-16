Iran accuses Israel of targeting hospital, calls it 'war crime'

Iran on Monday accused Israel of targeting a hospital in the country's west, condemning it as a "war crime."



"The Israeli regime's aggressive attacks targeted Farabi Hospital in the city of Kermanshah in western Iran," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, adding that "attacking hospitals alongside attacks on residential areas is a gross violation of international law and a war crime."



A previous media report said a workshop near the hospital was the target of the Israeli attack.



AFP