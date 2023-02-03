US to address Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis in Paris

2023-02-03 | 14:12
US to address Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis in Paris
US to address Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis in Paris

Paris is gearing up to host an international meeting on Monday dedicated to Lebanon, hosting representatives from France, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, to encourage Lebanese leaders to find a way out of the crisis.

When asked about the matter during the Department Press Briefing on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Ned Price, the Department Spokesperson, stated that “we look forward to meeting with French, Egyptian, Qatari, and Saudi partners in Paris to discuss ways to encourage and support Lebanese leaders to elect a president, form a government, and to implement necessary economic reforms.”  

Adding that France is a partner on many fronts, including when it comes to their shared approach to the challenges faced by the Lebanese people, and the humanitarian crisis that the Lebanese are enduring.   

“As this Paris meeting indicates, the approach that together we can take to address – help address the humanitarian, the economic, and the other needs of the Lebanese people,” Price stated.
 

Lebanon News

Ned Price

Lebanon

US

France

Egypt

Paris

Lebanese Leaders

Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Download now the LBCI mobile app