US to address Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis in Paris

When asked about the matter during the Department Press Briefing on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Ned Price, the Department Spokesperson, stated that “we look forward to meeting with French, Egyptian, Qatari, and Saudi partners in Paris to discuss ways to encourage and support Lebanese leaders to elect a president, form a government, and to implement necessary economic reforms.”



Adding that France is a partner on many fronts, including when it comes to their shared approach to the challenges faced by the Lebanese people, and the humanitarian crisis that the Lebanese are enduring.



“As this Paris meeting indicates, the approach that together we can take to address – help address the humanitarian, the economic, and the other needs of the Lebanese people,” Price stated.