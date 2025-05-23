News
US and Iran to hold nuclear talks amid clashing red lines
Middle East News
23-05-2025 | 02:37
US and Iran to hold nuclear talks amid clashing red lines
Iranian and U.S. negotiators will resume talks on Friday in Rome to resolve a decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, despite Iran's supreme leader warning that clinching a new deal might be insurmountable amid clashing red lines.
The stakes are high for both sides. President Donald Trump wants to curtail Tehran's potential to produce a nuclear weapon that could trigger a regional nuclear arms race. Iran, for its part, wants to be rid of devastating sanctions on its oil-based economy.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Iran
Nuclear
Talks
