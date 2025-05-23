US and Iran to hold nuclear talks amid clashing red lines

23-05-2025 | 02:37
US and Iran to hold nuclear talks amid clashing red lines
US and Iran to hold nuclear talks amid clashing red lines

 Iranian and U.S. negotiators will resume talks on Friday in Rome to resolve a decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, despite Iran's supreme leader warning that clinching a new deal might be insurmountable amid clashing red lines.
 
The stakes are high for both sides. President Donald Trump wants to curtail Tehran's potential to produce a nuclear weapon that could trigger a regional nuclear arms race. Iran, for its part, wants to be rid of devastating sanctions on its oil-based economy.

