Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-02-08 | 09:51
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
Sheikh Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary-general of "Hezbollah," stated that Hezbollah is highly interested in electing a president for the republic since he is essential to all of the steps of the country's economic, social, and political solution.
"With the election of a president, a government will be formed, and with the formation of a government, a rescue plan will be completed, and with the rescue plan, we can attain solutions," he added.
"We won't have to start from zero, but there is a road that needs to be followed," Sheikh Qassem stressed.
On another note, he said that Hezbollah called for dialogue to identify areas of agreement, adding, however, that others insist on not engaging in it and instead demand the election of a president who is hostile to the party.
"Even if you raise your voices, you cannot accomplish that," he remarked.
"The president still requires a certain number of votes inside the parliament, regardless of how loud one speaks or tries to offend others. So, reach out your hand to others. We openly extend our hand to you to reach a fair outcome for both of us. We'll undoubtedly come to terms on a national president who can save Lebanon," he continued.
Sheikh Qassem concluded by emphasizing that asking for external interference would not result in a president; instead, it would only make things more complicated.
