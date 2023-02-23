News
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
Lebanon News
2023-02-23 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
A Lebanese ministerial delegation composed of Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib and Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh left this morning for Ankara.
The Lebanese delegation will meet with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and several Turkish officials to offer condolences for the victims who fell as a result of the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey, and to reflect Lebanon's solidarity with the Turkish government and citizens.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Delegation
Foreign Affairs
Ankara
Turkey
Earthquake
Victims
Next
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Previous
