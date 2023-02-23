Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims

2023-02-23 | 07:02
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims

A Lebanese ministerial delegation composed of Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib and Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh left this morning for Ankara.

The Lebanese delegation will meet with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and several Turkish officials to offer condolences for the victims who fell as a result of the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey, and to reflect Lebanon's solidarity with the Turkish government and citizens.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Delegation

Foreign Affairs

Ankara

Turkey

Earthquake

Victims

