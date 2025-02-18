Katz says Israel will 'act strongly' against any violation by Hezbollah

18-02-2025 | 03:30
Katz says Israel will &#39;act strongly&#39; against any violation by Hezbollah
Katz says Israel will 'act strongly' against any violation by Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israeli forces will remain in five positions in southern Lebanon. 

He also warned Hezbollah of a "strong response" in case of any violations of the ceasefire.

Katz stated, "As of today, the Israeli army will maintain a presence in a buffer zone in Lebanon, with five observation points."

He added, "Israel will continue to act strongly and without compromise against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah."

AFP

