PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary

On the 50th anniversary of the Lebanese civil war, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument in downtown Beirut and confirmed that the issue of Lebanese detainees in Syrian prisons would be part of discussions during his visit to Syria on Monday.



Marking the occasion, Salam emphasized the importance of national unity, saying: "This is the Martyrs' Square of all Lebanon, which has always brought Lebanese together. We want to restore the people's trust and contribute to the reform process."



He added, "This anniversary has taught us lessons, and we must learn from it not to repeat the suffering our people endured. It is time to build our state and restore confidence in it. That responsibility lies with us, the officials in charge of this country."



Regarding his trip to Syria, Salam said he hoped to return with positive news about the Lebanese who disappeared in Syria, adding that he would share more details on the matter on Monday.



He said some had taken advantage of banking secrecy to launder money, stressing that reform in this area is key to recovering deposits.



On the situation in South Lebanon, he said, ''There's no reason for Israel to remain in the disputed points along the border, especially in an age where satellites allow everyone to see what's happening on the ground without the need for demarcation or occupation.''