News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
Lebanon News
2023-03-02 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
Caretaker Minister of Information Ziad Makari has stated during a radio interview that "the Americans are a facilitating team, not an obstacle to the election of a President in Lebanon," adding that this "conviction was generated by communicating with US Ambassador Dorothy Shea, who visited Ehden recently."
In response to a question about his recent visit to the French capital, he pointed out that it aimed to develop a revival plan for the Lebanese official media, benefiting from communication with political officials and following up on the situation in Lebanon.
He pointed out that in his meetings, he touched on the economic situation and banks, and France's commitment to saving Lebanon, saying that in all discussions, "there was hope for the election of a president."
Regarding the theft of the National News Agency's archives, he said: "We will reach the truth, as the archive is a national heritage."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Politics
Election
United States
France
Lebanese
President
Next
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-20
Paris calls on Lebanese leaders to facilitate “quick election” of new president
Lebanon News
2022-12-20
Paris calls on Lebanese leaders to facilitate “quick election” of new president
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18
Can Frangieh secure a quorum for his election as president?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
0
Lebanon News
12:46
Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau
Lebanon News
12:46
Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau
0
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:23
SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station
World
04:23
SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station
0
Variety
2023-02-15
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
2023-02-15
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
0
Middle East
2023-02-15
Two women pulled from rubble in Turkey, some aid reaches Syria
Middle East
2023-02-15
Two women pulled from rubble in Turkey, some aid reaches Syria
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
2
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
4
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
5
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
6
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
7
Lebanon News
06:05
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
Lebanon News
06:05
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store