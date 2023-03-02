US, France hope for electing new president: Makari

In response to a question about his recent visit to the French capital, he pointed out that it aimed to develop a revival plan for the Lebanese official media, benefiting from communication with political officials and following up on the situation in Lebanon.



He pointed out that in his meetings, he touched on the economic situation and banks, and France's commitment to saving Lebanon, saying that in all discussions, "there was hope for the election of a president."



Regarding the theft of the National News Agency's archives, he said: "We will reach the truth, as the archive is a national heritage."