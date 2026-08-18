US says Israel behind Syria strikes, slams 'unnecessary escalation'

Middle East News
18-08-2026 | 07:35
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US says Israel behind Syria strikes, slams &#39;unnecessary escalation&#39;
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US says Israel behind Syria strikes, slams 'unnecessary escalation'

U.S. envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Israel was behind strikes on a disused air base in the country's northwest on Tuesday, slamming what he called an "unnecessary escalation".

"The confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability," he wrote in a post on X, adding "we encourage all parties to prioritise logical discourse over further military incidents".

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

behind

Syria

strikes,

slams

'unnecessary

escalation'

Syria condemns unjustified 'Israeli airstrikes' on air base
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