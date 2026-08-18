US says Israel behind Syria strikes, slams 'unnecessary escalation'

U.S. envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Israel was behind strikes on a disused air base in the country's northwest on Tuesday, slamming what he called an "unnecessary escalation".



"The confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability," he wrote in a post on X, adding "we encourage all parties to prioritise logical discourse over further military incidents".



AFP