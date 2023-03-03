A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon

The fire reportedly almost destroyed the largest pine forest in the north had it not been for the efforts of the Lebanese Civil Defense, the Emergency and Relief Agency, and dozens of volunteers, in addition to the close follow-up of Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin. After strenuous efforts, the fire was controlled.



Additionally, the Environmental Minister warned about climate change, reflected by fires starting at the beginning of March.



It is worth noting that a mild climate and diverse crops characterize the town of Btormaz. It also contains one of the largest wild pine forests in the Middle East, through which a fresh river flows into the lake of Oyoun el Samak.