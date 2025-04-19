Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates

News Bulletin Reports
19-04-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

As of today, statistics show that around 3,000 women from various regions of Lebanon are preparing to run in the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for May.

This figure marks a significant development compared to when municipal elections were held in previous years.

In the 2010 municipal elections, 1,349 women ran as candidates—accounting for just 5.6% of the total 24,041 candidates. 

Of those, 536 women won seats out of 11,424 winners, representing 4.7%, according to data from Information International.

In 2016, the number of female candidates rose slightly to 1,508 out of 21,932 total candidates, or 6.8%. Among them, 661 women were elected out of 12,139 winners—making up 5.4%.

This year’s elections are expected to see a further increase in women running for office, especially following the 2017 amendment to Clause 2 of Article 25 of the Municipal Law. The revision grants married women the right to run for municipal council in their town of origin, not just in their husband’s town.

The change is seen as a step toward strengthening women’s political participation. Still, even if women’s presence in municipal councils doubles, it will remain far from the desired level. Could a gender quota be the answer?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Elections

Women

Municipalities

Politics

LBCI Next
In war-scarred Aalma El Chaeb, Easter marks a return to resilience
Secret talks in Paris: Israel pushes US to back military action against Iran's nuclear sites
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-13

Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

In war-scarred Aalma El Chaeb, Easter marks a return to resilience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-18

Secret talks in Paris: Israel pushes US to back military action against Iran's nuclear sites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-17

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-18

Israeli army claims to kill another Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More