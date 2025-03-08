UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza

Britain, France, Germany, and Italy on Saturday backed a proposal by Muslim-majority nations to rebuild Gaza as a "realistic path."



The counter-proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and displace its residents "shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises –- if implemented –- swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza," the foreign ministers of the four countries said in a joint statement.



AFP