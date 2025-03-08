News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-03-2025 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
Britain, France, Germany, and Italy on Saturday backed a proposal by Muslim-majority nations to rebuild Gaza as a "realistic path."
The counter-proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and displace its residents "shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises –- if implemented –- swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza," the foreign ministers of the four countries said in a joint statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UK
France
Italy
Germany
Gaza
Next
Israel airstrike kills two in south Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-17
Riyadh Arab summit in response to Trump Gaza plan postponed to Friday: Arab diplomats
Middle East News
2025-02-17
Riyadh Arab summit in response to Trump Gaza plan postponed to Friday: Arab diplomats
0
World News
2025-03-05
France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid
World News
2025-03-05
France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Egypt President to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza, sources say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Egypt President to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza, sources say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14
Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: Source close to government
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14
Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: Source close to government
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel airstrike kills two in south Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel airstrike kills two in south Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-14
Congo fighting leaves 350,000 with no shelter: UN agency
World News
2025-02-14
Congo fighting leaves 350,000 with no shelter: UN agency
0
Middle East News
2025-02-09
Egypt's FM heads to Washington for talks with US officials
Middle East News
2025-02-09
Egypt's FM heads to Washington for talks with US officials
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
5
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
7
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More