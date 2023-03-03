News
MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea
Lebanon News
2023-03-03 | 10:24
MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea
During a meeting with US Ambassador Dorothy Shea, MP Michel Mouawad discussed the stalled presidential election and the collapse of the Lebanese pound.
Mouawad emphasized his clear political stance and respect for all but strongly denounced the comments made by Speaker Berri, stating that it is unacceptable for anyone to attack his dignity.
Mouawad emphasized that the Parliament is not the property of President Berri but rather a part of the battle to return to the rule of law.
He added that the fight to restore the Parliament as a constitutional institution is critical to returning Lebanon to stability.
He also noted that he would not accept a president who is an extension of the resistance axis in Lebanon.
Moawad concluded the meeting by mentioning that his project aims to restore the state and implement international resolutions, stating that it is not just his project but a project for all of Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Michel Mouawad
US
Ambassador
Dorothy Shea
Discuss
Stalled
Presidential
Elections
Lebanese Pound
Collapse
