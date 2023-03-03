MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea

Lebanon News
2023-03-03 | 10:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea

During a meeting with US Ambassador Dorothy Shea, MP Michel Mouawad discussed the stalled presidential election and the collapse of the Lebanese pound.

Mouawad emphasized his clear political stance and respect for all but strongly denounced the comments made by Speaker Berri, stating that it is unacceptable for anyone to attack his dignity.

Mouawad emphasized that the Parliament is not the property of President Berri but rather a part of the battle to return to the rule of law. 

He added that the fight to restore the Parliament as a constitutional institution is critical to returning Lebanon to stability. 

He also noted that he would not accept a president who is an extension of the resistance axis in Lebanon.

Moawad concluded the meeting by mentioning that his project aims to restore the state and implement international resolutions, stating that it is not just his project but a project for all of Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Michel Mouawad

US

Ambassador

Dorothy Shea

Discuss

Stalled

Presidential

Elections

Lebanese Pound

Collapse

LBCI Next
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon urges for "people-centered" reforms
Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-23

Hezbollah aims to solve presidential vacuum through bilateral discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis

LBCI
World
09:35

IAEA's Grossi arrives in Iran to discuss cooperation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Lebanon announces new incentives urging teachers to resume working

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:12

Zahle's electricity contract nears expiration, leaving residents concerned

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app