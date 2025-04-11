Germany's Merz set to be elected chancellor on May 6: Sources

World News
11-04-2025 | 12:23
High views
Germany's Merz set to be elected chancellor on May 6: Sources

Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative German party CDU is set to be elected chancellor on May 6, party sources said Friday.

The conservatives and their center-left SPD partners had agreed on the date, party sources from both blocs added.


Reuters
 

World News

Germany

Merz

Election

Chancellor

Sources

