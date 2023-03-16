News
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
2023-03-16 | 10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
It has been 24 hours since Israel lifted the blackout on the Megiddo operation near Haifa, and announced that it is investigating the identity and affiliation of the infiltrator with Hezbollah, who crossed the border from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Information surrounding the operation remains unclear at this time.
Israeli security officials estimate that the infiltrator is a Palestinian and not Lebanese, who underwent intense training in one of the camps in southern Lebanon before crossing the border undetected. Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, announced a comprehensive investigation to determine "the extent of Hezbollah's involvement in the operation" during his visit with top military leaders at the northern border with Lebanon following the incident.
The Israeli army radio reported that a group known as "The Galilee Forces - Lone Wolves" claimed responsibility for the operation. However, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) responded to Israel's insistence on linking the infiltrator's path to the occupied territories by stating that they did not observe any crossing of the Blue Line in recent days.
The "Lone Wolves" group, which claimed responsibility for the operation, denied the Israeli army's narrative about the infiltrator's identity and crossing. They also stated that the perpetrator is still alive and safe, and that they have evidence of the operation.
The group further detailed that the infiltrator planted an explosive device at the Megiddo intersection, which detonated near a car before the perpetrator withdrew without any injury.
Some are questioning whether Israel is attempting to divert attention away from its internal crises by emphasizing the multiple narratives and continuing blackout on the infiltrator's identity. Alternatively, this incident highlights a lack of intelligence and security failures along Israel's borders.
