Interior Minister sets South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal elections for May 24 due to national holiday

23-04-2025 | 05:30
Interior Minister sets South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal elections for May 24 due to national holiday
Interior Minister sets South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal elections for May 24 due to national holiday

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar signed decrees inviting electoral bodies to vote for members of municipal councils, mukhtars, and optional councils in the districts of South Lebanon and Nabatieh.

The elections will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, instead of Sunday, as the original date coincides with the official holiday marking Resistance and Liberation Day.

Lebanon News

Interior Minister

South Lebanon

Nabatieh

Municipal Elections

President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
