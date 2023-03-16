Wronecka calls for sustainable solutions to be dependent on Lebanese leaders

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, and the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, briefed the Security Council on Thursday regarding the implementation of resolution 1701 (2006), focusing on the report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, covering the period from November 3, 2022, to February 20, 2023.



A statement from Wronecka's office said that the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the International Support Group for Lebanon shared their grave concern about the lack of progress toward the election of a new President since the last briefing last November and stressed the need for political leaders to show flexibility and urgency to elect a President, which is in the interest of the Lebanese people.



It added that the fallout from the presidential vacuum, which is approaching its fifth month, is crippling state institutions at a time when the country is in dire need of urgent and effective government action and undermining the country's ability to address pressing social, economic, security and humanitarian challenges at a time when citizens are facing increasing difficulties.



Wronecka pointed out several examples of the crises' impact on people's lives, including the rapid depreciation of the Lebanese lira, inflation, decline in purchasing power, high poverty rates, the decline in essential public services, and the increase in public frustration that has led to prolonged strikes, especially in the public sector.



She regretted the lack of efforts made to pass and implement the reforms needed to save the Lebanese economy and put the country on the road to recovery, thus delaying the agreement on a program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a way that contributes to the stability of the economy.



Despite limited resources, the statement commended the Lebanese Armed Forces and the security forces tireless efforts. It encouraged more international support to military and security institutions to maintain stability and security in Lebanon.



It also welcomed the cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in southern Lebanon as a pillar of the successful implementation of resolution 1701.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their condemnation of the killing of a UNIFIL peacekeeper Al-Aqibiya, last December and stressed "the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice."



The Special Coordinator also stressed that an independent judiciary is central to Lebanon's recovery, hence the need to accelerate impartial and inclusive judicial processes on many outstanding cases, including the tragic explosion at the Port of Beirut.



She welcomed "the consensus within the Security Council to promote Lebanon's peace, security, and stability and the willingness of the international community to provide the required support." Still, she stressed that "long-term sustainable solutions must be nationally led and rely on Lebanese leaders."



In conclusion, Joanna Wronecka stressed that "the United Nations continues to stand by Lebanon and its people."