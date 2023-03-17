European juridical delegation to return to Lebanon end of April

Judge Charbel Abou Samra held an evaluation meeting with the European judicial delegation shortly after the hearing session of Governor of the Banque du Liban Riyad Salameh, according to information obtained by LBCI.



The delegation expressed its desire to return at the end of April, provided that Abou Samra officially set the date to not coincide with the Eid al-Fitr holiday.



Earlier in the day, Salameh arrived at court for a second hearing with European investigators looking into whether he embezzled huge sums of public funds, a senior judicial source said.



In a six-hour hearing on Thursday, the governor answered nearly 100 questions submitted by the foreign investigators to a Lebanese judge, another senior judicial source told Reuters.