Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
European juridical delegation to return to Lebanon end of April
Lebanon News
2023-03-17 | 08:15
European juridical delegation to return to Lebanon end of April
Judge Charbel Abou Samra held an evaluation meeting with the European judicial delegation shortly after the hearing session of Governor of the Banque du Liban Riyad Salameh, according to information obtained by LBCI.
The delegation expressed its desire to return at the end of April, provided that Abou Samra officially set the date to not coincide with the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Earlier in the day, Salameh arrived at court for a second hearing with European investigators looking into whether he embezzled huge sums of public funds, a senior judicial source said.
In a six-hour hearing on Thursday, the governor answered nearly 100 questions submitted by the foreign investigators to a Lebanese judge, another senior judicial source told Reuters.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Europe
Judiciary
Lebanon
BDL
Salameh
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
European investigators to visit Lebanon in Salameh graft probe
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
05:37
Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
Variety
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Variety
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Challenges and opportunities: Total's journey towards obtaining a drilling license in bloc 9
Middle East
Middle East
2023-03-10
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
Middle East
2023-01-26
Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections
Variety
Variety
2023-02-15
Yext hops on the generative AI train with Yext Chat, an enterprise-focused chatbot
Variety
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
World
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Sports
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
Middle East
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
05:07
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
