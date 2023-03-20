Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

According to the annual World Happiness Report, Afghanistan (ranked 137) and Lebanon (ranked 136) are the two unhappiest countries.



The report includes six key factors to help explain variation in happiness levels, namely social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption.



According to the survey, Finland remained in the top position for the sixth year, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Israel, and the Netherlands. In contrast, war-torn Afghanistan and Lebanon remained the unhappiest countries, preceded by Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and Congo.



This year’s report also shows that despite several crises, populations worldwide continue to be resilient, with global life satisfaction averages in COVID-19 as high as in the pre-pandemic years.