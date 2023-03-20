Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

Lebanon News
2023-03-20 | 07:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

According to the annual World Happiness Report, Afghanistan (ranked 137) and Lebanon (ranked 136) are the two unhappiest countries.  

The report includes six key factors to help explain variation in happiness levels, namely social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption.   

According to the survey, Finland remained in the top position for the sixth year, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Israel, and the Netherlands. In contrast, war-torn Afghanistan and Lebanon remained the unhappiest countries, preceded by Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and Congo.  

This year’s report also shows that despite several crises, populations worldwide continue to be resilient, with global life satisfaction averages in COVID-19 as high as in the pre-pandemic years.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

World Happiness Report

Afghanistan

Unhappiest

Countries

Crisis

LBCI Next
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18

Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18

Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18

Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-17

Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Reforming for relief: WB pledges support for health sector with reform conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:30

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:30

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
Middle East
09:46

EU executive offers 1 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey from earthquake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app