MP al-Bizri to LBCI: Moderate forces must determine position on quorum for presidential election session
Lebanon News
2023-03-21 | 05:38
MP al-Bizri to LBCI: Moderate forces must determine position on quorum for presidential election session
MP Abdel Rahman al-Bizri said on Tuesday that "the main, regional and Saudi condition for the Lebanese president is to have a real reform project for Lebanon that is free from the practices we have witnessed in the past years."
In an interview on LBCI's "
Naharkom Said
" TV show, he considered that "it is almost impossible to have a president without the approval of the major Christian blocs."
"The moderate and independent forces should not hesitate to meet with all parties," al-Bizri added.
He also stressed that "the moderate forces should determine their position on the quorum, meeting, and invitation, and whether they will use the quorum weapon like others in the session or not?"
He pointed out that "Lebanon has been managed for more than three decades with a certain composition that has proven its failure, and over time, the Lebanese mosaic has turned into interests for the leaders of sects."
On another note, al-Bizri said, "Lebanon has an interest in Syria's stability regardless of what is happening inside Syria, and part of Syria's stability is returning to the Arab embrace."
