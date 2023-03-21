Delegation from Baalbek-Hermel urges for medical cannabis manufacturing amid economic hardship

In a meeting representing all components of the Baalbek-Hermel region, a delegation from the "consultative gathering of tribes and families in Baalbek-Hermel" met with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun. The delegation included Archbishop Hanna Rahme, Mufti Khaled Saleh, Sheikh Judge Hussein Kaskas, President of the National Council Abdel Hadi Mahfouz, Abdel Salam Shokr, Talal Chamas, Ahmed Mikdad, and Rachid Jaafar.

During the meeting, the delegation praised the role of the military institution in addressing the security situation while taking into account the reasons that make it. The delegation also called for the necessity of finding solutions for more than 60,000 arrest warrants, with the exclusion of those who have committed witnessed or heinous crimes or those who engage in drug trafficking.

Additionally, the delegation raised the issue of manufacturing medical cannabis products, following the example of Morocco, given the economic hardship in the region and the limited income sources, which are barely enough to cover the salaries of employees and soldiers.