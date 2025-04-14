Syria-Lebanon talks focus on border demarcation and missing persons: Sources to LBCI

14-04-2025 | 07:45
Syria-Lebanon talks focus on border demarcation and missing persons: Sources to LBCI
Syria-Lebanon talks focus on border demarcation and missing persons: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that the ongoing Syria-Lebanon discussions are primarily focused on demarcating and controlling their shared land border, based on a plan developed with Saudi involvement.

The talks also address the issue of Lebanese missing persons and the cooperation between Lebanese authorities and their Syrian counterparts to apprehend individuals wanted for justice.

