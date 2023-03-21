BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh, has announced an open and continuous operation to purchase Lebanese banknotes and sell US dollars on the Sayrafa platform at the platform rate in cash.



Starting from March 21, 2023, the platform rate will be set at 90,000 LBP per USD.



People can submit their cash Lebanese pound notes to category "A" exchange dealers or operating banks and receive US dollars after three days.



All transactions will be recorded on the Sayrafa platform. Banks that have ended their strike can participate in this operation.



This operation aims to reduce the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound in the parallel market and maintain the value of deposits in local US dollars (Lollars).