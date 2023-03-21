BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

Lebanon News
2023-03-21 | 09:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh, has announced an open and continuous operation to purchase Lebanese banknotes and sell US dollars on the Sayrafa platform at the platform rate in cash.

Starting from March 21, 2023, the platform rate will be set at 90,000 LBP per USD. 

People can submit their cash Lebanese pound notes to category "A" exchange dealers or operating banks and receive US dollars after three days. 

All transactions will be recorded on the Sayrafa platform. Banks that have ended their strike can participate in this operation.

This operation aims to reduce the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound in the parallel market and maintain the value of deposits in local US dollars (Lollars).

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

BDL

Lebanon

Economy

Banking

Sector

Crisis

Crash

Inflation

Currency

Interest

Rate

US

Dollars

LBCI Next
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
Reforming for relief: WB pledges support for health sector with reform conditions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07

Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Third attempt to secure legislative session agreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:11

In Lebanon, environmental threats remain at the forefront despite political crises: report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-17

Southern town of Rmeich troubled by tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app