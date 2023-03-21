Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars

Lebanon News
2023-03-21 | 09:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars

The Lebanon Gas Station Owners Union released a statement on Tuesday, announcing an emergency meeting held earlier in the day to discuss the current economic crisis and losses incurred by the fuel sector. The meeting was chaired by Secretary-General Hassan Jaafar, and included gas station owners and fuel suppliers.

Recognizing their responsibility to provide essential fuel to citizens during this challenging economic period, the union expressed its inability to continue under current circumstances. Despite repeated promises from the Ministry of Energy and Water to issue a pricing table, the union feels they can no longer wait and must take action.

As a result, the group unanimously decided to demand that the Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and Ministers of Energy and Water, Walid Fayad, and Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, price gasoline in US dollars, as they are paying for it in dollars to the importing companies.

A final decision will be made on Wednesday at 9 am, following a meeting with the head of the association of oil importing companies, Maroun Ashemmas, and relevant parties in the sector. The decision will be to sell and price gasoline in US dollars, with the daily exchange rate clearly displayed at the gas stations.

This demand comes as Lebanon struggles with an unprecedented economic crisis, including a shortage of US dollars and a rapid devaluation of the Lebanese pound. The gas station owners union hopes this move will help stabilize the fuel market and protect citizens' access to this essential commodity.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Gas

Station

Owners

Union

Economy

Currency

Prices

US

Dollars

LBCI Next
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
Reforming for relief: WB pledges support for health sector with reform conditions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10

Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07

Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Third attempt to secure legislative session agreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:11

In Lebanon, environmental threats remain at the forefront despite political crises: report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-17

Southern town of Rmeich troubled by tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app