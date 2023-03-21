News
Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars
Lebanon News
2023-03-21 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars
The Lebanon Gas Station Owners Union released a statement on Tuesday, announcing an emergency meeting held earlier in the day to discuss the current economic crisis and losses incurred by the fuel sector. The meeting was chaired by Secretary-General Hassan Jaafar, and included gas station owners and fuel suppliers.
Recognizing their responsibility to provide essential fuel to citizens during this challenging economic period, the union expressed its inability to continue under current circumstances. Despite repeated promises from the Ministry of Energy and Water to issue a pricing table, the union feels they can no longer wait and must take action.
As a result, the group unanimously decided to demand that the Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and Ministers of Energy and Water, Walid Fayad, and Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, price gasoline in US dollars, as they are paying for it in dollars to the importing companies.
A final decision will be made on Wednesday at 9 am, following a meeting with the head of the association of oil importing companies, Maroun Ashemmas, and relevant parties in the sector. The decision will be to sell and price gasoline in US dollars, with the daily exchange rate clearly displayed at the gas stations.
This demand comes as Lebanon struggles with an unprecedented economic crisis, including a shortage of US dollars and a rapid devaluation of the Lebanese pound. The gas station owners union hopes this move will help stabilize the fuel market and protect citizens' access to this essential commodity.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Gas
Station
Owners
Union
Economy
Currency
Prices
US
Dollars
