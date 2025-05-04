Turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 24.24% by 1 p.m.

In the ongoing municipal elections, voter turnout in Mount Lebanon reached 24.24% as of around 1 p.m.



By district, Keserwan recorded the highest participation at 34.08%, followed by Jbeil at 32.25%. In Matn and Baabda, turnout stood at 20.63% and 20.6%, respectively, while Aley registered 23.05% and Chouf 23.91%.