Nassar instructs reopening of tourism establishments in Wazzani after licensing for the first time in decades
Lebanon News
2023-03-22 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nassar instructs reopening of tourism establishments in Wazzani after licensing for the first time in decades
For the first time in the Ministry of Tourism's history, licenses were granted to establishments located on the banks of the Wazzani River to operate legally.
The Ministry of Tourism issued a statement confirming that based on the first meeting held between Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar and a delegation of owners of closed tourism establishments located on the banks of the Wazzani River on March 14, 2023, it was agreed that the owners of these establishments would submit documents required to obtain investment licenses and that they would abide by the regulations, laws, and health and safety conditions.
Based on the second meeting, which was held on March 20, 2023, to complete the course of the first meeting, the Ministry of Tourism indicated that after completing the necessary procedures by their owners, Nassar had instructed the supervisory authorities in the Ministry to break the seals on these institutions to prepare them for the coming summer tourist season.
The statement noted that one of these institutions was reopened on the day following the closing after submitting its licensing document, which was omitted to be mentioned for well-known purposes unrelated to the professionalism that the Ministry of Tourism used to work with.
In conclusion, the Ministry of Tourism reaffirms its sponsorship of tourism establishments across the country under regulations and laws due to the importance of protecting the rights of the establishments and their continuity and preserving the proper "touristic face."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tourism Ministry
Wazzani River
Tourist
Establishments
Reopening
Licensing
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
