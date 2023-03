For the Holy Month of Ramadan, US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea extended her “best wishes” to Muslims across the world.



In a video, Shea expressed from Saida: “as a new crescent moon welcomes the Holy Month of Ramadan, we extend best wishes to Muslims across Lebanon, the United States, and around the world.”



“Ramadan is a time to come together as a community and to show acts of Kindness and compassion,” Shea added, stressing that “this year, from beautiful Saida, Lebanon’s third largest city, we extend our best wishes to all who are practicing, and we wish you a Ramadan Kareem.”