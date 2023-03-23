News
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-23 | 12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
For the period between March 26 and April 21, 2023, Middle East Airlines announced on Thursday that it shifted all flights one hour earlier for departure from the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, according to Beirut's local time.
This statement follows Lebanon's postponing of Daylight Saving Time exceptionally this year, stating that plane tickets issued before this date show flight schedules before the adjustment of Daylight Saving Time.
This modification will provide a smooth connection for passengers connecting flights through foreign airports without impacting their final destinations.
The departure times of flights from foreign airports to Beirut Airport will remain the same without any modification, according to the local time in the country of departure.
