Reforms agreed with IMF became inevitable, Wronecka states

3 yrs after Lebanon announced its 1st ever sovereign default, Lebanese are still waiting for their leaders to act to rescue the country. People r desperate to see their salaries severely diminished by currency depreciation &inflation. Reforms agreed w/ IMF are crucial &inevitable
— Joanna Wronecka (@JWronecka) March 24, 2023
