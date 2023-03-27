News
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-03-27 | 06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon's government has announced the reinstatement of daylight saving time, effective from midnight on Wednesday-Thursday.
This decision comes after the previous delay caused confusion and concern for various sectors in the country, and takes into account the impact on the education sector and the views of stakeholders.
Lebanon News
government
daylight
saving
time
Lebanon
Mikati
Berri
Barbara Leaf says that US administration has no presidential candidate: Report
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
