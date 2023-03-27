Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

2023-03-27 | 06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

Lebanon's government has announced the reinstatement of daylight saving time, effective from midnight on Wednesday-Thursday.
 
This decision comes after the previous delay caused confusion and concern for various sectors in the country, and takes into account the impact on the education sector and the views of stakeholders.

