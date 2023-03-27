French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president

In Monday's meeting at the Grand Serail, both Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo discussed Lebanon's current situation in the country.



During the meeting, Anne Grillo stated that they both agreed that there is an urgent need for dialogue and regulating the work of institutions, electing a president, and forming a new government.



"The deterioration of the livelihood conditions of the Lebanese people require us to be capable of responding to all their needs," France's Ambassador to Lebanon added, noting that both agreed that the situation has become dire and that an initiative must be taken based on constructive dialogue.