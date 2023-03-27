French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president

Lebanon News
2023-03-27 | 10:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president

In Monday's meeting at the Grand Serail, both Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo discussed Lebanon's current situation in the country.  

During the meeting, Anne Grillo stated that they both agreed that there is an urgent need for dialogue and regulating the work of institutions, electing a president, and forming a new government.  

"The deterioration of the livelihood conditions of the Lebanese people require us to be capable of responding to all their needs," France's Ambassador to Lebanon added, noting that both agreed that the situation has become dire and that an initiative must be taken based on constructive dialogue.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

France

Ambassador

Crisis

LBCI Next
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-18

Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26

Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-11

Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app