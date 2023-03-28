Healthcare insurance chaos: Patients still paying out-of-pocket despite full coverage

Even if you pay a health insurance company and receive a card that covers you 100% in and out of the hospital in US dollars, you may not be able to undergo a simple medical test without paying for it yourself due to the rampant chaos in this sector.



After the first lab charged us $110 for a test, we went to another lab and were shocked by the price difference.



Head of the Insurance Companies Association, Asaad Mirza, blames the union of laboratories for this price chaos and asks how the laboratory can charge the patient additional costs despite paying for their insurance in fresh US dollars?



On the other hand, the Syndicate of Laboratory Owners considers that the problem lies in the agreed-upon price list with insurance companies, which needs to be modified. Otherwise, it will lose profits.



The worst part of the matter is the admission of the Union of Laboratory Owners to the theft that patients with insurance cards paid in fresh US dollars are subjected to.



LBCI places this scandalous report in the hands of Caretaker Minister of Health, Firas Abiad, and the Minister of Economy, Amin Salam.



Urgent action is necessary from both ministries to prevent citizens from remaining victims of responsibility shuffling between insurance companies and the union of laboratories.