Gebran Bassil links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, discusses refugee crisis resolution in meeting with President Aoun

04-07-2025 | 05:43
Gebran Bassil links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, discusses refugee crisis resolution in meeting with President Aoun
0min
Gebran Bassil links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, discusses refugee crisis resolution in meeting with President Aoun

 Free Patriotic Movement leader MP Gebran Bassil said it was only natural for Lebanon to demand a resolution to the issue of Palestinian and Syrian refugees.

 

Speaking from the Presidential Palace after meeting with President Joseph Aoun, Bassil emphasized that any disarmament must be contingent upon the cessation of Israeli aggressions, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, and the safeguarding of Lebanon’s resources.

 

He added: “As a movement and as Lebanese, we are concerned with the success of this term, and we reaffirmed our support to the President.”

 

Bassil expressed hope that Hezbollah would seize the available opportunity, stressing that no one is defeated, and noting: “If one party is defeated, everyone is defeated — we all want to win.”

 

Lebanon News

Gebran Bassil

Joseph Aoun

Hezbollah

Disarmament

Refugees

Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction
Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria
