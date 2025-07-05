UK reestablishes diplomatic ties with Syria as Lammy visits Damascus

Middle East News
05-07-2025 | 11:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK reestablishes diplomatic ties with Syria as Lammy visits Damascus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK reestablishes diplomatic ties with Syria as Lammy visits Damascus

Britain said on Saturday it was reestablishing diplomatic relations with Syria, as foreign minister David Lammy visited the Syrian capital Damascus.

"There is renewed hope for the Syrian people. The UK is reestablishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians," Lammy said in a statement.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

UK

Britain

Diplomatic

Ties

Syria

Lammy

Visit

Damascus

LBCI Next
Trump says Iran refused inspections and uranium enrichment halt
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-29

US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-30

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-11

South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, a North Korea ally

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

Erdogan says asked Trump to intervene over shootings at Gaza aid centers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-06

Pope Francis makes surprise first appearance at Vatican after hospital stay

LBCI
World News
2025-04-28

China slams Philippines' 'provocation' around disputed reef

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07

Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-04

BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More