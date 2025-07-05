News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK reestablishes diplomatic ties with Syria as Lammy visits Damascus
Middle East News
05-07-2025 | 11:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK reestablishes diplomatic ties with Syria as Lammy visits Damascus
Britain said on Saturday it was reestablishing diplomatic relations with Syria, as foreign minister David Lammy visited the Syrian capital Damascus.
"There is renewed hope for the Syrian people. The UK is reestablishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians," Lammy said in a statement.
Reuters
Middle East News
UK
Britain
Diplomatic
Ties
Syria
Lammy
Visit
Damascus
Next
Trump says Iran refused inspections and uranium enrichment halt
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-29
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
Middle East News
2025-05-29
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
0
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
0
Middle East News
2025-04-11
South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, a North Korea ally
Middle East News
2025-04-11
South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, a North Korea ally
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31
Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Erdogan says asked Trump to intervene over shootings at Gaza aid centers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
Erdogan says asked Trump to intervene over shootings at Gaza aid centers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-06
Pope Francis makes surprise first appearance at Vatican after hospital stay
World News
2025-04-06
Pope Francis makes surprise first appearance at Vatican after hospital stay
0
World News
2025-04-28
China slams Philippines' 'provocation' around disputed reef
World News
2025-04-28
China slams Philippines' 'provocation' around disputed reef
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-04
BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-04
BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
Lebanon News
06:18
US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform
2
Lebanon News
11:50
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal
Lebanon News
11:50
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal
3
Lebanon News
02:22
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
Lebanon News
02:22
PM Salam condemns armed displays in Beirut, orders legal action
4
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army
6
Lebanon News
07:09
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms
Lebanon News
07:09
LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More