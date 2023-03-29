Bashir Khodor to LBCI: Syrian displacement worsened our crisis

Lebanon News
2023-03-29 | 04:26
High views
0min
Bashir Khodor to LBCI: Syrian displacement worsened our crisis

Bashir Khodor, the governor of Baalbek-Hermel, explained that "the amount of support received was surprising to him, and the public sector bears the burden related to displacement." 

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that "Baalbek district is the largest district in Lebanon, and it has a larger number of Syrian refugees than Lebanese residents."

Khodor also highlighted the army's work at the borders, stressing that "the presence of illegal crossings and smuggling is not a shortcoming of the security forces and the army, as they are doing their utmost duties."

He concluded saying, "I do not hold the displaced responsible for the crisis we are experiencing, as we bear the majority of it, but displacement has exacerbated it."

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
