US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday

U.S.-China trade talks in Geneva have wrapped up for the day and are expected to continue on Sunday, a person familiar with the discussions told AFP on Saturday.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were holding closed-door talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in the Swiss city in a bid to de-escalate trade tensions caused by Washington's steep new tariffs on China, and fueled by Beijing's strong retaliation.



AFP