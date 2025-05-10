News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday
World News
10-05-2025 | 14:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday
U.S.-China trade talks in Geneva have wrapped up for the day and are expected to continue on Sunday, a person familiar with the discussions told AFP on Saturday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were holding closed-door talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in the Swiss city in a bid to de-escalate trade tensions caused by Washington's steep new tariffs on China, and fueled by Beijing's strong retaliation.
AFP
World News
United States
China
Geneva
Trade
Next
Rubio offers US support to start 'constructive' India-Pakistan talks
US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-03
India trade minister heads to US for talks as Trump tariffs loom, officials say
World News
2025-03-03
India trade minister heads to US for talks as Trump tariffs loom, officials say
0
World News
05:06
China-US trade talks begin in Geneva: Beijing state media
World News
05:06
China-US trade talks begin in Geneva: Beijing state media
0
World News
2025-05-02
China says US must 'correct wrong practices' if wants trade talks
World News
2025-05-02
China says US must 'correct wrong practices' if wants trade talks
0
Middle East News
2025-04-26
Iran, US to resume talks in Oman to narrow gaps over new nuclear deal
Middle East News
2025-04-26
Iran, US to resume talks in Oman to narrow gaps over new nuclear deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:20
Kremlin says will 'think through' Ukraine ceasefire proposal: State media
World News
13:20
Kremlin says will 'think through' Ukraine ceasefire proposal: State media
0
World News
12:00
India govt source says Pakistan 'violates' ceasefire: AFP
World News
12:00
India govt source says Pakistan 'violates' ceasefire: AFP
0
World News
10:55
India-Pakistan truce 'first important step': Germany
World News
10:55
India-Pakistan truce 'first important step': Germany
0
World News
10:37
India, Pakistan ceasefire 'hugely welcome': UK
World News
10:37
India, Pakistan ceasefire 'hugely welcome': UK
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-12
Lebanese President stresses importance of medical tourism for economic recovery
Lebanon News
2025-03-12
Lebanese President stresses importance of medical tourism for economic recovery
0
World News
08:17
Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican
World News
08:17
Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican
0
Middle East News
2025-02-13
Syria’s new government targets pro-Assad businessmen: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-02-13
Syria’s new government targets pro-Assad businessmen: Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
2
Lebanon News
11:33
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
11:33
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
4
Lebanon News
05:35
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
Lebanon News
05:35
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
6
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
8
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More