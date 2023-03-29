EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-03-29 | 10:35
High views
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, is visiting Lebanon on March 30 and 31, 2023, to reaffirm the European Union's solidarity with Lebanon's most vulnerable and affirm the EU's readiness to assist the country's future stabilization.  

During his visit, Lenarčič will meet with Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar, as well as international organizations, civil society organizations, and beneficiaries of EU-funded programs in several regions across Lebanon.  
 
At the end of his visit to Lebanon, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management will address the media from the EU Delegation in Beirut, on Friday March 31, 2023.
 

Lebanon News

EU

Commissioner

Crisis Management

Janez Lenarčič

Lebanon

Stabilization

