News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-29 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, is visiting Lebanon on March 30 and 31, 2023, to reaffirm the European Union's solidarity with Lebanon's most vulnerable and affirm the EU's readiness to assist the country's future stabilization.
During his visit, Lenarčič will meet with Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar, as well as international organizations, civil society organizations, and beneficiaries of EU-funded programs in several regions across Lebanon.
At the end of his visit to Lebanon, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management will address the media from the EU Delegation in Beirut, on Friday March 31, 2023.
Lebanon News
EU
Commissioner
Crisis Management
Janez Lenarčič
Lebanon
Stabilization
Next
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
European juridical delegation to return to Lebanon end of April
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
European juridical delegation to return to Lebanon end of April
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
0
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
0
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
0
Middle East
10:39
Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather
Middle East
10:39
Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
2
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
3
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
4
Lebanon Economy
03:07
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
Lebanon Economy
03:07
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
5
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
7
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
8
World
07:24
US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction
World
07:24
US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store