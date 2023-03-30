Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf

During a press briefing attended by an LBCI reporter, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, spoke about her recent trip to Lebanon and the urgent need for critical reforms to address the country's crisis. Leaf emphasized the need for Lebanon to elect a president, form a fully empowered government, and implement economic reforms to set the country back on the path to recovery.



When asked by the LBCI reporter about Lebanon's potential alternative to address its ongoing economic crisis, Leaf commented that she didn't see any option other than pursuing an IMF program. She stressed the critical importance of an IMF deal and urged the Lebanese parliament to elect a president and get on with their job. "In fact, I think the IMF team deemed it dangerous that I don't see an alternative for Lebanon out of this economic crisis, except to report on that IMF program," she said.



Leaf also expressed her concern for the people of Lebanon and reiterated the US's commitment to supporting them during these difficult times. Over the past decade, the US has provided over $4 billion in total assistance to Lebanon, including $72 million announced earlier this year to provide temporary livelihood support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Lebanese internal security forces.



The US Assistant Secretary of State also commented on the potential impact of a Saudi-Iran deal on Lebanon and the wider Middle Eastern region. She expressed her hope that any de-escalation of tensions between the two countries would have a calming and beneficial effect for Lebanon, which has been deeply impacted by regional tensions.



Overall, Leaf's comments during the press briefing highlight the critical need for Lebanon to address its political and economic crises with urgency.