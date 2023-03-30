Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf

Lebanon News
2023-03-30 | 11:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf

During a press briefing attended by an LBCI reporter, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, spoke about her recent trip to Lebanon and the urgent need for critical reforms to address the country's crisis. Leaf emphasized the need for Lebanon to elect a president, form a fully empowered government, and implement economic reforms to set the country back on the path to recovery.

When asked by the LBCI reporter about Lebanon's potential alternative to address its ongoing economic crisis, Leaf commented that she didn't see any option other than pursuing an IMF program. She stressed the critical importance of an IMF deal and urged the Lebanese parliament to elect a president and get on with their job. "In fact, I think the IMF team deemed it dangerous that I don't see an alternative for Lebanon out of this economic crisis, except to report on that IMF program," she said.

Leaf also expressed her concern for the people of Lebanon and reiterated the US's commitment to supporting them during these difficult times. Over the past decade, the US has provided over $4 billion in total assistance to Lebanon, including $72 million announced earlier this year to provide temporary livelihood support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Lebanese internal security forces.

The US Assistant Secretary of State also commented on the potential impact of a Saudi-Iran deal on Lebanon and the wider Middle Eastern region. She expressed her hope that any de-escalation of tensions between the two countries would have a calming and beneficial effect for Lebanon, which has been deeply impacted by regional tensions.

Overall, Leaf's comments during the press briefing highlight the critical need for Lebanon to address its political and economic crises with urgency. 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

Reform

Reforms

Crisis

IMF

US

US Assistant Secretary

LBCI Next
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26

Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-24

Reforms agreed with IMF became inevitable, Wronecka states

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:49

Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:58

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-12

Iraqi PM promises action to tackle crippling climate change

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10

Will Mikati call for a new Cabinet session?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29

When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app