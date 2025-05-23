President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery

President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon has made “notable progress” and is moving steadily toward building a state governed by law and upheld by an independent judiciary.



In a video address to the American Task Force on Lebanon (ATFL) during a dinner event in Washington, Aoun emphasized the need to continue strengthening Lebanon’s security forces and to develop a comprehensive national security strategy as a foundation for long-term stability.



He also pointed to major challenges—including the ongoing Syrian and Palestinian refugee crises—but said he is confident the country is now on the path to recovery.



Aoun thanked the ATFL for being “a strong voice for Lebanon with U.S. decision-makers,” highlighting its key role in securing humanitarian and economic assistance, as well as continued U.S. military aid to the Lebanese army.



He affirmed the strength of Lebanon’s ties with the United States, calling the relationship “deep-rooted,” and said, “We firmly believe that a solid relationship with the United States is a cornerstone of Lebanon’s international standing.”