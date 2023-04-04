News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mikati meets Wronecka at Grand Serail
Lebanon News
2023-04-04 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mikati meets Wronecka at Grand Serail
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka met on Tuesday at the Grand Serail, and discussed the report on Lebanon that the United Nations Security Council issued.
Wronecka emphasized the importance of stability in Lebanon, the election of a new president as soon as possible, and the implementation of comprehensive reforms.
She also focused on the importance of UNIFIL forces operating in the south and respect for international resolutions.
Furthermore, she called for respect for electoral deadlines, including the municipal elections.
Lebanon News
Mikati
Wronecka
UN
Lebanon
EU
Next
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Arslan receives Qatari delegation in Khaldeh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-15
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-15
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:08
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
0
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanese Parliament should adopt urgent judicial independence law: HRW
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanese Parliament should adopt urgent judicial independence law: HRW
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
Lebanon News
06:52
Beirut Airport's traffic increases by 12.73 percent in March 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
World
2023-01-31
Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend
World
2023-01-31
Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend
0
World
07:16
Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
World
07:16
Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
5
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
8
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store