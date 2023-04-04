Mikati meets Wronecka at Grand Serail

Lebanon News
2023-04-04
High views
Mikati meets Wronecka at Grand Serail
0min
Mikati meets Wronecka at Grand Serail

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka met on Tuesday at the Grand Serail, and discussed the report on Lebanon that the United Nations Security Council issued.

Wronecka emphasized the importance of stability in Lebanon, the election of a new president as soon as possible, and the implementation of comprehensive reforms.

She also focused on the importance of UNIFIL forces operating in the south and respect for international resolutions.

Furthermore, she called for respect for electoral deadlines, including the municipal elections.

Lebanon News

Mikati

Wronecka

UN

Lebanon

EU

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Arslan receives Qatari delegation in Khaldeh
