Mikati meets Wronecka at Grand Serail

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka met on Tuesday at the Grand Serail, and discussed the report on Lebanon that the United Nations Security Council issued.



Wronecka emphasized the importance of stability in Lebanon, the election of a new president as soon as possible, and the implementation of comprehensive reforms.



She also focused on the importance of UNIFIL forces operating in the south and respect for international resolutions.



Furthermore, she called for respect for electoral deadlines, including the municipal elections.