India demands end to US attacks on ships after three sailors killed

Three Indian sailors died in a U.S. military strike on a tanker off Oman as part of Washington’s efforts to blockade Iran-linked shipping, India said on Thursday, after summoning a U.S. diplomat to demand an end to such attacks.



The deaths are the first reported since the blockade began on April 13, operations which have seen the U.S. disable eight ships and turn back more than 100 others.



The U.S. Navy has attacked three ships with Indian crews this week, including one on Thursday, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters.





Reuters