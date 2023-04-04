Lebanon has the world's highest per capita number of International Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US. However, Internal Medicine resident Maroun Bou Zerdan believes this data may be underrepresented, as some physicians have H1B visas, green cards, or dual citizenship.





As shown below, Lebanon is the country providing the highest number of IMGs per capita to train in the US.



Data may be underrepresented as some physicians are on an H1B visa, green card, etc..





For years, Lebanon has faced a growing brain drain due to high immigration rates among its youth and skilled professionals seeking jobs abroad.



Research from the American University in Beirut reveals that since 2019, Lebanon has lost around 5,000 doctors to immigration. Even before the crisis, older data indicated that over 40% of all medical graduates in Lebanon pursued opportunities in the US.



In a 2021 statement, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, and Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari, Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, warned that Lebanon's brain drain is advancing at an alarming rate. Approximately 40 percent of skilled doctors and nearly 30 percent of registered nurses have left the country either temporarily or permanently.