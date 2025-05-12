News
Kataeb official Sassine Sassine urges Beirut voters to respect existing agreement among political factions
Lebanon News
12-05-2025 | 03:44
Kataeb official Sassine Sassine urges Beirut voters to respect existing agreement among political factions
Sassine Sassine, adviser to the leader of the Kataeb Party, said that a significant shift has taken place in Lebanese public sentiment, noting that most citizens have come to realize that illegal weapons have failed to protect anyone.
Commenting on the ongoing municipal and mukhtar elections, Sassine emphasized that the process is a constitutional duty and that the Lebanese state is doing everything possible to ensure the elections are successful.
"The Kataeb Party is satisfied with the way things are progressing," he said.
Regarding the Beirut elections, Sassine acknowledged the proposal made by General Ashraf Rifi concerning the two Beirut districts, describing it as a fair approach that aims to represent all sides.
Nonetheless, he noted that such a discussion requires a "calm fire" — a Lebanese expression implying thoughtful and patient dialogue—to reach true consensus. He also urged Beirut voters to respect the existing agreement among the city's political and community factions.
In Zahle, Sassine said the lack of an electoral alliance between the Kataeb and the Lebanese Forces was due to decisions made by local Lebanese Forces officials in the district.
However, he clarified that the Kataeb maintains regular communication with the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leadership nationwide.
"It is through open dialogue with all parties that we can rebuild the country," he concluded.
