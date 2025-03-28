News
Israeli Defense Minister warns Lebanon's government over ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
28-03-2025 | 09:49
Israeli Defense Minister warns Lebanon's government over ceasefire implementation
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to the Lebanese government, stating that if Lebanon does not enforce the ceasefire agreement, Israel will take matters into its own hands.
He said, "If there is no calm in Qiryat Shemona and the Galilee towns, there will be no calm in Beirut."
Lebanon News
Israeli
Defense
Minister
Israel Katz
Lebanon
Government
Ceasefire
Implementation
