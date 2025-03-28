Israeli Defense Minister warns Lebanon's government over ceasefire implementation

Lebanon News
28-03-2025 | 09:49
High views
Israeli Defense Minister warns Lebanon&#39;s government over ceasefire implementation
0min
Israeli Defense Minister warns Lebanon's government over ceasefire implementation

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to the Lebanese government, stating that if Lebanon does not enforce the ceasefire agreement, Israel will take matters into its own hands.  
 
He said, "If there is no calm in Qiryat Shemona and the Galilee towns, there will be no calm in Beirut."

