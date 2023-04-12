MP Doueihi to LBCI: Salah Honein may have best chance for presidency

MP Michel Doueihi said on Wednesday that "it was clear from all the conversations and discussions in the parliament that there are parliamentary blocs that are not enthusiastic about municipal elections, pointing out that "it was also clear that there are parliamentary blocs and political groups that say "the culture of postponement is no longer allowed, and municipal elections must be held."



In an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized that they "easily resort to postponement because they consider that public affairs and political life have nothing to do with the concerns of the Lebanese people."



Regarding the crisis in the country, Doueihi believed that "the solution is, of course, electing a president but not just any president, rather a reformist, neutral, and salvation-oriented one who is aware of what is happening in the region and the world."



He indicated that "the collapse is very significant to the extent that we may witness something we have not seen before."



He also said, "Salah Honein has a serious opportunity to compete and may have the best chance for the presidency."



He considered that "today we need to rush towards a president and the crafting of foreign policy."



He emphasized that "clear political discourse is needed in a way that does not make Hezbollah feel there is a conspiracy against it regarding weapons," affirming that "the country cannot continue to exist with an illegal weapon."