تراجع ملحوظ بالجرائم الهامة المرتكبة خلال ثلاثة أشهر بين عامي 2022 و 2023 #قوى_الأمن #الأمن_أمانة — قوى الامن الداخلي (@LebISF) April 19, 2023

On Wednesday, the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces circulated a statistical table on some crimes, including murder, robbery, car theft, and pickpocketing, committed during the beginning three months of 2023, showing a significant decline compared to the same period in the previous year.During this period, 1065 wanted persons were arrested, while the number of crimes decreased from January, February, and March 2022, with 2444 crimes to 1633 crimes in the same period in 2023.The General Directorate affirmed that despite the difficult security conditions that Lebanon is going through, its members are ready to carry out their security duties to ensure the protection of the Lebanese and residents on Lebanese territories in cooperation with various military and security agencies.It also called on residents to show a sense of responsibility through cooperation with them in reporting crimes they see on emergency number 112 and be very careful to implement and respect the laws in force, as security is a shared responsibility.