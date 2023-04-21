Beirut Bar Association has never imposed restrictions on freedoms: Nader Gaspard

The president of the Beirut Bar Association, Nader Gaspard, affirmed that the association, "which is as old as the age of Greater Lebanon," was and will remain the association for public freedoms, foremost among which is freedom of opinion and expression.



In a press conference, Gaspard said in regards to freedom of expression and professional ethics, the Beirut Bar Association's Council declares its total commitment to preserving freedom of expression, stressing that the freedom of expression of lawyers is not without limits.



He said this freedom is limited in particular by the obligations of respect that lawyers have sworn to respect.



He added that the council took a decision aimed at limiting repeated breaches of these obligations, and some colleagues appealed it before the Court of Appeal, adding: "We declare once again that we are under the law and abide by the court's ruling, and we will not discuss this decision as long as the court does not decide on the appeal because it does not affect the course of the case."



"However, we only emphasize that it is not at all related to any media appearance of the lawyer related to political, cultural, economic, or social issues. Nor is it related to colleagues who wish to give a lecture anywhere and on any legal or illegal topic," said Gaspard.



He added that the Beirut Bar Association is the mother of freedoms, saying that it was and still is the spearhead in the case of the Beirut Port explosion, the issue of depositors, the independence of the judiciary, and the fight against corruption.



The president of the Beirut Bar Association, Nader Gaspard, pointed out that "the miserable" campaign, with its contents misleading public opinion, falsifying the truth, slander, and defamation of the dignity of the Beirut Bar Association, its president and members, proved to be far from respecting the law and respecting freedoms.



He added that that association is well aware that freedoms have rules and principles whose misuse and exploitation lead to the chaos that Lebanon is experiencing today.



He said, "The Bar Association has never imposed restrictions on freedoms, but has remained an open platform for every lawyer who wants to debate with the media on national or political issues, constitutional, public and social issues, as well as issues of combating corruption and the independence of the judiciary."



He added: "Yes, we are a union that respects the law and sanctifies freedoms, and what we recently saw from some colleagues constitutes a violation of the law under the name of a "battle of freedoms."



Gaspard stressed that it is unacceptable to deal with judicial files that are still under consideration before the courts, which puts certain pressures on the judiciary and undermines its independence.