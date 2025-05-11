Iran FM to head to UAE Monday ahead of Trump visit: Ministry

11-05-2025 | 13:14
LBCI
LBCI
Iran FM to head to UAE Monday ahead of Trump visit: Ministry
Iran FM to head to UAE Monday ahead of Trump visit: Ministry

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head Monday to the United Arab Emirates, his office said, days before U.S. President Donald Trump is due to visit the Gulf state.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement that Araghchi -- who visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two other stops on Trump's regional tour, over the weekend -- will hold talks senior Emirati officials "on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments."

 
AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

FM

UAE

Trump

Visit

Ministry

