Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

Lebanon News
2023-04-25 | 06:10
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
0min
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

A representative of the state-owned National News Agency (NNA) said that those who were evacuated from Sudan on Monday to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via Jeddah Airport to the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport are 48, including 32 Lebanese, 12 Palestinians holding Lebanese documents, and 4 Syrians, divided into two batches. 

The first batch, consisting of 12 passengers, arrives at 3:00 pm via Middle East Airlines (MEA), while the second batch, 36, arrives at 11:30 pm.
 

