Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
Lebanon News
2023-04-25 | 06:10
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
A representative of the state-owned National News Agency (NNA) said that those who were evacuated from Sudan on Monday to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via Jeddah Airport to the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport are 48, including 32 Lebanese, 12 Palestinians holding Lebanese documents, and 4 Syrians, divided into two batches.
The first batch, consisting of 12 passengers, arrives at 3:00 pm via Middle East Airlines (MEA), while the second batch, 36, arrives at 11:30 pm.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Evacuation
Sudan
Saudi Arabia
Beirut
Rafic Hariri International Airport
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Previous
0
2023-04-24
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
2023-04-24
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
05:45
Britain begins 'large-scale' evacuation of its nationals from Sudan
05:45
Britain begins 'large-scale' evacuation of its nationals from Sudan
2023-04-24
Lebanese-Saudi Business Council thanks KSA's assistance in Lebanese evacuation from Sudan
2023-04-24
Lebanese-Saudi Business Council thanks KSA's assistance in Lebanese evacuation from Sudan
2023-04-24
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
2023-04-24
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
04:58
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation
04:58
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation
03:56
France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities
03:56
France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities
03:39
Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP
03:39
Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP
2023-04-09
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
2023-04-09
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
2023-04-17
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
2023-04-17
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
07:26
Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control
07:26
Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
09:44
France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
10:15
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
12:06
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
